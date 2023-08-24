Coluracetam 🔬 The $16,000 Lucidifying Smart Drug

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This Japanese-developed Racetam is one of the latest nootropics to be inspired by Piracetam - the original smart drug. According to ScienceGuy, who spent $16,000 to create the initial batch of the stuff...
"Without a doubt, COLURACETAM's pharmacological effects appear to be significantly more potent, profound and widespread than all the other RACETAMS."
A certain segment of Biohackers obsessively optimize for Neuroplasticity, which depends profoundly on the ACh system. Coluracetam is attractive to Biohackers who are into rapid language acquisition, recovering from brain damage, going through hardcore graduate programs to attain a specialized STIM field degree, training for a memory competition, or maybe teaching themselves echolocation.
Read Coloracetam Meta-Analysis 🔬 For everything you need to know: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coluracetam-Meta-Analysis
Order 💲 Coluracetam
Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coluracetam-ND
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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