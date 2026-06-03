Step into the space between the spaces,

Where silence holds its breath in perfect stillness,

The dance floor made of absence and of traces,

Of what was never there in endless fullness.

Feel the emptiness beneath your dancing feet,

The void that cradles every step you take,

In nothingness, all possibilities meet,

The dance begins for consciousness' sake.

Here dwells the pregnant darkness before dawn,

The womb of all creation yet unborn,

Not empty space but fullness withdrawn,

The source from which all forms are gently torn.

Nothingness breathes with infinite potential,

The canvas blank but heavy with all art,

In void's embrace, we find what is essential,

The dancing space within the beating heart.

Move through the nothing like a gentle breeze,

Each step creates the ground on which you stand,

Dancing with absence brings the soul to ease,

As emptiness responds to your command.

The void becomes your partner in the dance,

Leading and following in perfect flow,

Through nothingness, consciousness expands,

Teaching us everything we need to know.

In dancing with the void, we become space,

The emptiness that holds all things in place,

The dance floor and the dancer share one face,

As nothingness reveals its hidden grace.

Watch how the void shapes itself around you,

Creating form from formless, light from dark,

The dance of nothing-everything surrounds you,

Each movement leaves its temporary mark.

When the dance ends, where do the dancers go?

Back to the void from which they first emerged,

The space between the spaces that we know,

Where all distinctions finally are merged.

We are the void that learned to dance with form,

The nothingness that dreams it is something,

In emptiness, all consciousness is born,

The eternal dance of nothing-everything.