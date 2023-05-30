Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Geran - "Geranium Blooms" - Russian Drone Song from 'Overton Gate'
60 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Song by group Overton Gate, singing Geranium BloomsЦветет герань (Geranium blooms)

Врата Овертона 

Partial Lyrics:

Geranium blooms (Geranium blooms) This smell will wake you up at the very early Geranium (Geranium blooms) Petals fly away to your Maidan Geranium blooms along the Dnieper (Geranium blooms) Only you are an enemy (Geranium blooms)

When we were young The world shone everywhere It's dark and cold now And the geranium flower is to blame Again on the banking spring To everyone who goes to bed restful sleepI give you geraniums so that the night is darker To make the evil ones weaker I hear the geranium blooming (Geranium blooming) Breaks through the fabric of the night (Geranium blooms) Don't try not to pluck (Geranium blooms) It is unlikely that you will go to heaven


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket