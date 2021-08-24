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FDA Approval Illegal! Doctor Reveals Pfizer Insert Proves Criminal Regulation Violations!
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65331 views • August 24, 2021
FDA Approval may give lawyers more ammunition to fight mandates and the Pfizer injections from being pushed onto your kids! The package insert reveals "criminal action", according to Dr. Jane Ruby, who joins Stew Peters to discuss the unprecedented action taken by the FDA.
BUT- That's not a story. It's a lie. The FDA only approved a name change. The product is still only emergency-use authorized. The emergency use has been extended, no full approval. The communists call it full approval to dupe more sheeple & lemmings into getting jabbed. As I understand it, full approval cannot be obtained before 2023.
source:
StewPeters.TV
BUT- That's not a story. It's a lie. The FDA only approved a name change. The product is still only emergency-use authorized. The emergency use has been extended, no full approval. The communists call it full approval to dupe more sheeple & lemmings into getting jabbed. As I understand it, full approval cannot be obtained before 2023.
source:
StewPeters.TV
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