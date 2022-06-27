Responses to Slavery, the Republican Platform

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Resolved: That, with our Republican fathers, we hold it to be a self-evident truth, that all men are endowed with the inalienable right to life,
liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and that the primary object and
ulterior design of our Federal Government were to secure these rights to
all persons under its exclusive jurisdiction; that, as our Republican fathers, when they had abolished Slavery in all our National Territory, ordained that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property,
without due process of law, it becomes our duty to maintain this provision of the Constitution against all attempts to violate it for the purpose
of establishing Slavery in the Territories of the United States by positive
legislation, prohibiting its existence or extension therein. That we deny
the authority of Congress, of a Territorial Legislation, of any individual,
or association of individuals, to give legal existence to Slavery in any
Territory of the United States, while the present Constitution shall be
maintained.