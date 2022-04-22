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Montagnier: HIV/AIDS και Ανοσοποιητικό Σύστημα
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232 views • April 22, 2022
Ο Luc Montagnier, ερευνητής ιολόγος βραβευμένος με το Νόμπελ Ιατρικής το 2008 για την ανακάλυψη του ιού HIV, εδώ σε μια από τις τελευταίες συνεντεύξεις του πριν πεθάνει στις 8/2/2022, τοποθετείται σχετικά με την εξάπλωση του ιού και το ρόλο που παίζει ένα καλά δομημένο ανοσοποιητικό σύστημα.
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♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
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βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrzV_xnhlGY
✧ ✦ ✺ ✧ ✦ ✷ ✧ ✦ ✺ ✧ ✦ ✷
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrzV_xnhlGY
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