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Isto existe? O DNA da Pandemia, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dra. Samantha Bailey
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12 views • November 25, 2021
DESCRIPTION: A Dra. Samantha Bailey, da Nova Zelândia, nos fala com franqueza e apresenta em detalhes a arquitetura do maior embuste da história da humanidade.
Para assistir a este vídeo em outros idiomas e para obter mais conteúdo, visite nosso website em
https://www.cristoverdad.com/pt/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/pt
SOURCES (QUELLEN):
Perter Daszak (p. 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin, Full (Vollständig)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Baily's website (Site Internet du Dr Sam Baily)
https://drsambailey.com/
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TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
Para assistir a este vídeo em outros idiomas e para obter mais conteúdo, visite nosso website em
https://www.cristoverdad.com/pt/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/pt
SOURCES (QUELLEN):
Perter Daszak (p. 73)
https://www.nap.edu/download/21809
David Martin, Full (Vollständig)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtLzQi7fsMYD/
Dr. Sam Baily's website (Site Internet du Dr Sam Baily)
https://drsambailey.com/
---------
TITLE: Does It Exist? The DNA of the Pandemic, The Covid-19 the Conspiracy — Dr. Samantha Bailey
DESCRIPTION: Dr. Samantha Bailey, from New Zealand, speaks to us frankly and presents in great detail the architecture of the greatest hoax in the history of humanity.
To watch this video in other languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/existe-el-adn-de-la-pandemia-la-conspiracion-covid-19-dra-samantha-bailey
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
Keywords
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