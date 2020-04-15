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Trump Wants Governors to Restrict Interstate Travel with Testing for COVID
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18 views • April 15, 2020
At the April 14 White House briefing, Trump discusses reopening the country. While he appears at first to give Governors leeway, he then says he will override their decisions if he disagrees and then suggests that Governors should test at state borders for COVID and block travel. After multiple attempts by Democrats to delegitimize Trump as President, he is now doing it to himself with his tweets about having “total authority” as President and his authoritarian guidelines
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