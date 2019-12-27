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Hypocrisy. Antisemitism. Noahide Laws. Synagogue of Satan. NWO Beast System
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1014 views • December 27, 2019
This is a short introductory to brighteon. We'll see how it goes! Make no mistake about it, the 7 Noahides will be implemented and enforced according to “Talmudic Law” by which all subsets of the 7 Noahide laws are interpreted and judged. Belief in the deity of Christ Jesus as the True Messiah is punishable by death. Idolatry. Everything is in place and they're using “hate” (loosely defined) speech” as the weapon of persecution! (particularly when it pertains to “Jews”) Censoring speech effects emotion, a spell to broadcast fear and to force you into self censorship. Truth sets you free and Jesus is Truth. His grace and peace be with you all!
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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