https://gettr.com/post/p2i21rjb5f0
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
BBC in 2017 described HNA as the biggest company you never heard of. According to the charts, they bought a lot of assets from 2015 to 2017.
BBC在2017年将海航描述为你从未听说过的最大公司。根据图表，从2015年到2017年，他们购买了大量资产。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
