Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2i21rjb5f0

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

BBC in 2017 described HNA as the biggest company you never heard of. According to the charts, they bought a lot of assets from 2015 to 2017.

BBC在2017年将海航描述为你从未听说过的最大公司。根据图表，从2015年到2017年，他们购买了大量资产。

