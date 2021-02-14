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"We Don't Debate with Anti-Vaxxers Whether They're Right Or Wrong", Says BBC
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200 views • February 14, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why and how the BBC has betrayed the public and demonised truth-telling doctors and scientists in order to help sustain the covid-19 fraud and please the Government.
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