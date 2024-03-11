FBI Colludes With Banks in Fascist-style Surveillance Operations

Last Thursday, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a three-hour hearing on a congressional investigation into how the FBI worked with big banks to surveil Americans — all without warrants, and much without reasonable suspicion. This type of collusion between private companies and government is the core of fascism as defined by Benito Mussolini.





In today’s episode:

@ 11:29 | Experts recently told Congress that banking regulations are partly to blame for the collusion between spy agencies and big banks.

@ 22:44 | One of the most constitutionally obedient congressmen is leaving politics, citing death threats and defamatory rumors as the reasons.

@ 32:05 | A young Bircher discusses why she became a lifetime member of The John Birch Society.