FBI Colludes With Banks in Fascist-style Surveillance Operations
Published 15 hours ago

Last Thursday, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a three-hour hearing on a congressional investigation into how the FBI worked with big banks to surveil Americans — all without warrants, and much without reasonable suspicion. This type of collusion between private companies and government is the core of fascism as defined by Benito Mussolini.   


In today’s episode:   

@ 11:29 | Experts recently told Congress that banking regulations are partly to blame for the collusion between spy agencies and big banks. 

@ 22:44 | One of the most constitutionally obedient congressmen is leaving politics, citing death threats and defamatory rumors as the reasons. 

@ 32:05 | A young Bircher discusses why she became a lifetime member of The John Birch Society.  

