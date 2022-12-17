SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM OF GOD AND HIS RIGHTEOUSNESS, Matthew 6:11; 25-34, 20221217

SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM OF GOD AND HIS RIGHTEOUSNESS



Matthew 6:11; 25-34; Malachi 3:7-12; Proverbs 3:9-10; 2 Corinthians 9:1-16; 1 Corinthians 9:13-15; 1 Timothy 5:17-18, GOD’s Sabbath: 20221217

To:



Believe in, adhere to, trust in and rely on our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by faith spiritually, physically, and materially (Acts 16:31; Matthew 5:38-48; Matthew 6:11; 6:25-34; Malachi 3:7-12; Isaiah 53:4-6; Ephesians 6:10-18).

Matthew 6:11



11 Give us this day our daily bread. Amen!

Matthew 6:25-34



Summary:



We have declared our faith in our LORD Jesus Christ, as Christians, that we believe on Him as our Savior, that is not enough.

Now, our LORD Jesus instructs us as believers to:

Not take thought for our life, but we disobey and take thought Not be concerned about what we shall eat, drink, wear, or our body, but we disobey and do the opposite.

As reference to humans vs. birds, our LORD Jesus reminds Christians that the birds of the air neither sow nor reap nor gather, yet our Heavenly Father feeds them. How much more will He do for us if we surrender our will to our Almighty GOD.

Our LORD Jesus asks Christians, which of us can add a cubit to our stature. Normally, we know we cannot add any cubic to our stature, but we deliberately disobey GOD and lust for what we don’t have by forcing ourselves to compensate for our “imperfect stature.” We wear high heeled shoes to increase our height; we disobey by putting on make-up that alters our natural faces; we replace our eyelashes to be on the same level as worldly people; we replace our eyebrows; we paint or lips red as a fashion statement.

Christians and the world are consumed with what they we will accomplish tomorrow and in the future. They plan a year or more in advance.

Our LORD Jesus Christ warns Christians that in order to gain Eternal Life, the most important task for us is to seek first the Kingdom of GOD and His Righteousness. Not what to eat, drink, wear, body, or even our life.

Seeking GOD and His Righteousness first allows us to spend more time praying and meditating on GOD’s Word and Will for at least 15 to 30 minutes in the morning and evening, instead of on extended pleasure, unending TV, Movies, Internet, and distractions.

Immersing ourselves in GOD’s daily Word enables the Holy Spirit to fortify our spiritual life and destination to His Heavenly Kingdom, and prevents the devil from deceiving us or making us loose our focus to watch and pray. Amen!



