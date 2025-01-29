“Crackhead Jesus” Shares the Truth and the Surgeon who was a Serial Killer w/ Artist Victor Hugo





Artist Victor Hugo joins the program to share a few incredible stories. He shares his experience with "crackhead" Jesus who taught him truths that he cannot forget. He also shares his story living in a building with a serial killer. This is a different show than normal, but really interesting.

Hugo can hear in color which manifested into unique works of art. His work was highlighted on stage real time with some of the biggest bands in history. His talent led him to China where he mingled with the rich and powerful within the CCP uncovering information about the country few know.

Pioneer in Bioacoustics Medicine, Sharry Edwards, rejoins the program to share her new analysis tool that determines precisely why you are overweight. Over 2000 vocal prints of volunteers were evaluated which resulted in twenty generalized categories that caused unwanted fat and other health issues. Learn how to get your own analysis at https://www.bioacousticsolutions.net/_files/ugd/70d3ff_d10339f34db4486fb501106479bd2d94.pdf or read more about her process at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/vocal-print-analysis-for-personalized (this is for Sarah Westall Substack subscribers).

