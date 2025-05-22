50 MILLION ARRESTS Americans have no idea how bad it's going to get

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Now that Trump closed the border violent illegal criminal cartels are scattered across the united states... living down the street from our families. This is a reality across America... One by one, inch by inch President Trump and Tom Homan are working to arrest and deport each and everyone of them. How will do they do it?