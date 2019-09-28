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Lemongrass: Benefits and Uses
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54 views • September 28, 2019
The health benefits of lemongrass and it's uses. [Subtitles]
Lemongrass is a fragrant herb used in Thai cooking and ancient medicine. It contains some powerful essential oils which boost the health of the human body, especially in terms of preventing cancer, fighting acne and boosting nutrition. It contains a great range of B vitamins in particular which are essential for a healthy lifestyle.
Lemongrass comes in many forms, including powdered, tea, oil and fresh. It is used in many cosmetic products and insect repellents also due to its wonderful properties.
Lemongrass is a fragrant herb used in Thai cooking and ancient medicine. It contains some powerful essential oils which boost the health of the human body, especially in terms of preventing cancer, fighting acne and boosting nutrition. It contains a great range of B vitamins in particular which are essential for a healthy lifestyle.
Lemongrass comes in many forms, including powdered, tea, oil and fresh. It is used in many cosmetic products and insect repellents also due to its wonderful properties.
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