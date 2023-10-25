Israel is acting like a terrorist organization and not a state according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

💬 "I wonder if there is any other army or any other state that perperates such crimes of humanity..."

adding what else he said today:

"Israel, the West owes you a lot, and Turkey does not," Erdogan

Turkish President and Chairman of the AK Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made this announcement during a meeting of his party's group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Key points on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:

➡️Visits by high-ranking Turkish officials to Israel have been canceled.

➡️Turkey protests against Israel's policies in the Gaza sector.

💬 "Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen fighting for the protection of their land!" - Turkish President.

➡️The USA, together with Israel, will lose because they stand against the establishment of justice, and justifying attacks is a legacy of the West's bloody history.





➡️Turkey intends to continue sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza sector, which is under attack by Israel, and the border crossing at "Rafah" should be opened.