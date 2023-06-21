EXPLAINED Why THIS Hunter Biden crime update is ‘MADNESS’

Glenn Beck
June 20, 2023
There’s a new update on the Biden Crime Family, but it may not be what you hoped for. Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, now is expected to plea guilty to two tax fraud charges AND is expected to strike a deal regarding a felony gun charge. Republicans are calling it a ‘slap on the wrist,’ especially since it seems Hunter will receive NO jail time. It’s ‘madness,’ Glenn says, but he also predicts this entire Biden Crime Family saga is FAR from over. Listen to this clip to find out why…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yiymtfxghY
