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Free To Learn | Dr. Peter Gray and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviews Dr. Peter Gray on his latest book, Free To Learn, and the fundamentals of effective education.

In Free to Learn, developmental psychologist Peter Gray argues that our children, if free to pursue their own interests through play, will not only learn all they need to know, but will do so with energy and passion. Children come into this world burning to learn, equipped with the curiosity, playfulness, and sociability to direct their own education. Yet we have squelched such instincts in a school model originally developed to indoctrinate, not to promote intellectual growth.

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