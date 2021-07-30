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Holding a High Vibration While Facing Difficult Covid Truths - David Shearer
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121 views • July 30, 2021
David Shearer, Truth Teller and owner of The One Eyed Budgie Gift Shop - Despite the potential heaviness of his deep research into all things Covid-19 and Plandemic related, then sharing what he uncovers on the store’s now-famous Truth Wall, David manages to hold a high vibration of hope. So many great takeaways.
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Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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