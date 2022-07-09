SATURDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST! Sri Lanka Overthrown - EU Farmers Battling Globalist Takeover

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WORLD ON FIRE — SRI LANKA OVERTHROWN BY POPULIST UPRISING, EU ROCKED BY FARMERS BATTLING GLOBALIST TAKEOVERAlex Jones breaks down how the spectacular collapse of the Sri Lankan government represents a harbinger of things to come worldwide: mass protests are engulfing Europe as farmers rebel against the Great Reset, mass resignations of government officials are sweeping cross the UK and other EU nations, and a former prime minister has even been assassinated.
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