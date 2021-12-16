09 Billabong edge nature reserve development MVI_9706

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The new nature reserve on the western edge of the Viveash Billabong has had a baptism of fire. First it was planted late, second it was flooded, third it has big branches and trees from the billabong edge crashing down into it. Now over the past couple of months the seedlings have taken off wonderfully well.