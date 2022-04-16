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4/15/2022 Miles Guo: Has the CCP shipped supplies to Russia? How did it do so? The CCP has been delivering strategic supplies to Russia and carrying back oil via the so-called “China-Europe Railway Express” to assist evil nations to evade America’s sanctions