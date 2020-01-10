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Trump offers peace to Iranian people hours after Iran strikes US military bases
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4 views • January 10, 2020
Nazee Moinian, Iranian scholar and political consultant, and Fox Nation host Lara Logan examine what the people of Iran are saying about President Trump's message.
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