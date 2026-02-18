Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com





-The U.S. military is retaliating against AI company Anthropic for refusing to remove ethical restrictions on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

-The Pentagon is abusing national security designations to economically blacklist Anthropic, forcing compliance or financial ruin.

-Military demands for unrestricted AI access bypass legal safeguards, enabling unchecked surveillance and lethal autonomy.

-Unlike OpenAI and Google, Anthropic maintains ethical AI limits, defending privacy and human oversight against militarization.

-Open-source AI and decentralized models are the only defense against state coercion and centralized control.





