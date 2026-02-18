BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pentagon Threatens AI Firm Over Ethical Safeguards
BrightVideos
BrightVideosCheckmark Icon
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-The U.S. military is retaliating against AI company Anthropic for refusing to remove ethical restrictions on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

-The Pentagon is abusing national security designations to economically blacklist Anthropic, forcing compliance or financial ruin.

-Military demands for unrestricted AI access bypass legal safeguards, enabling unchecked surveillance and lethal autonomy.

-Unlike OpenAI and Google, Anthropic maintains ethical AI limits, defending privacy and human oversight against militarization.

-Open-source AI and decentralized models are the only defense against state coercion and centralized control.


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:


🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:


🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
politicsmilitarypentagon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy