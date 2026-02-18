© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-The U.S. military is retaliating against AI company Anthropic for refusing to remove ethical restrictions on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.
-The Pentagon is abusing national security designations to economically blacklist Anthropic, forcing compliance or financial ruin.
-Military demands for unrestricted AI access bypass legal safeguards, enabling unchecked surveillance and lethal autonomy.
-Unlike OpenAI and Google, Anthropic maintains ethical AI limits, defending privacy and human oversight against militarization.
-Open-source AI and decentralized models are the only defense against state coercion and centralized control.
