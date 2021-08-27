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GA Governor Candidate Predicts Civil Uprising , BLASTS GOP Over Audit
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1068 views • August 27, 2021
Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia, and she is making noise!
Taylor was not shy about calling out the GOP, "Somebody's lyiing", as she pointed out the lack of real fight or demand for a forensic audit in the Peach State.
www.StewPeters.tv
Taylor was not shy about calling out the GOP, "Somebody's lyiing", as she pointed out the lack of real fight or demand for a forensic audit in the Peach State.
www.StewPeters.tv
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