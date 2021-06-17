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12 Year Old Says Doctors To Force Him To Take The Jab
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40 views • June 17, 2021
Doctors did try to force this 12 year old did try to force him to take the jab, but thankfully his mother intervened and was saved from the clutches of evil. It is appalling how these dictator's and authoritarians, how they can actually do his is beyond me. Forcing minors to partake of something without parental/guardian consent is breaking the law as far as I knew!!
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