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FREE ELECTRICITY FROM THE KITCHEN TAP IN THE LATE 1800'S, (KEEPING US DUMB AND POOR)
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827 views • February 16, 2021
FREE ELECTRICITY FROM THE KITCHEN TAP IN THE LATE 1800'S, (KEEPING US DUMB AND POOR)
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTeaCfGLItytCMsU1DQ7Wsg
QUOTE ,, The control of information is something the elite always does, particularly in a despotic form of government. Information, knowledge, is power. If you can control information, you can control people. Tom Clancy
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTeaCfGLItytCMsU1DQ7Wsg
QUOTE ,, The control of information is something the elite always does, particularly in a despotic form of government. Information, knowledge, is power. If you can control information, you can control people. Tom Clancy
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