Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A PRESIDENCY IN PERIL: New Devastating NBC Poll shows BIDEN sinking further
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
Shop now
22 views
Published Yesterday

Devastating NBC poll indicates President Trump has his widest lead yet over Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, with 47% to Biden's 42%.

The poll's grim results for Biden have led NBC to describe his presidency as a "presidency in peril."

Joe Biden's approval ratings are at their lowest, according to the same NBC poll, with a 37% approval rating and a 60% disapproval rating. A stark contrast is drawn with only 16% of people strongly approving of Biden, compared to 49% who strongly disapprove.


Trump is said to have double-digit leads over Biden on several key issues, including border security, mental and physical health, the economy, fighting crime, competency, and improving America's standing in the world.


Watch the full episode: https://vigilantnews.com/post/new-facial-recognition-tech-across-us-gateway-beyond-the-headlines/

Keywords
magacampaignpresident donald j trumppollingtrump 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket