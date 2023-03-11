Grassworks 2023 Success with Forage-Based Small Ruminants

In this episode, I will present a recording I took at the 2023 grass works conference. Fascinating presentation: Margaret Chamas on proper feeding care and management of goats on pasture. She also included some interesting information about managing sheep on pasture. Specifically, the details of this presentation are very noteworthy, with a whole emphasis on nutrition and different business models that include conventional grazing up to utilizing goats for invasive species management. Interestingly, the number of health benefits for the goats when eating many of the invasive species now dominating backyards, the local parks, to our forest land.
