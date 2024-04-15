Create New Account
Boston Celtics Finish #1 in the Standings 2024
This 2024 Team is destined to win Banner 18 and reclaim the title as the team with the most championships in pro basketball history. 

Number 8, that's Antoine Walker. He played a long time ago but fans still remember his funny celebration dance. It pissed Michael Jordan off and Antoine never beat him again. 

