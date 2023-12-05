Mike Davis: "Joe Biden knew exactly what was going on and he personally benefitted from it"

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says “leftists and Democrats” are getting very nervous as investigations continue with the Hunter Biden case. “You won’t find many headlines about this bombshell story … it is seeping into the public’s knowledge through platforms like X (formerly Twitter),” Ms Tate told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “Only 30 per cent of the public thinks that Biden did nothing wrong, the other remaining percentage either think that Biden acted unethically with his son and his son’s business dealings, or illegally. “The vast majority of the American people realise Joe Biden was lying when he campaigned for president saying he did nothing wrong and had no knowledge of his son’s overseas shady business dealings.” Ms Tate sat down with Mr Kenny to discuss Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings.







