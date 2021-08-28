Trump: If Anyone Ever Double Crossed the U.S. of America, It Would Be the Last Thing They Ever Did

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08/20/2021 Trump said in his Alabama assembly: He told Xi Jinping himself at Mar a Lago that the US bombed Syria. And everyone knew that under his administration, if anyone ever double crossed the United States of America, it would be the last thing they ever did.