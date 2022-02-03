Thousands of Police officers Attend Funeral of Slain Detective Wilber Mora in NYC

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High ranking officials also attended the funeral, amongst them, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
27-year-old Wilbert Mora was shot together with his partner Jason Rivera, aged 22, while responding to a domestic call, on January 21, in Harlem,
Rivera died on the spot while Mora died four days later. The perpetrator of the double killing, Lashawn McNeil was shot and killed on the spot.
SOT, Helen, Police supporter: "They (NYPD) had so much abuse from the general public and the politicians that it's absolutely ridiculous, so I'm so proud that everybody is out here supporting and excited to see police from all over, same as last week on the funeral on Friday."
#NYPD #WilberMora #NYC