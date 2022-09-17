Uncensored: Australia's Blueprint for the Next Planned 5 Global Pandemics

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Maria Zeee discusses Australia's new "Global Pandemic Centre", breaking down a newly released document that not only reveals the next 5 pandemics the globalists are planning to unleash, but also seeks to implement national legislation to legalize extreme, regular monitoring of all citizens, and potentially legalize Gain of Function research.