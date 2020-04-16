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Andreas Kalcker censurado
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788 views • April 16, 2020
El principal defensor del Dióxido de Cloro con fines terapéuticos está siendo censurado por los medios de comunicación oficiales en España y hace un llamamiento a colaborar con testimonios de curaciones a quien pueda darlos, para sumar voces.
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