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The Guzzoline Chronicles: Mad Max, Empty Shelves, and the Great September Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Iran blockades the US blockade of the OG Iran blockade, and refineries are "spontaneously" combusting. There are about 6 weeks of jet fuel left before Europe and Australia go full Mad Max. And, while the grid blinks, the EU Queen talks mandatory vax and the UK runs Exercise Turnstone to prep for your collapse. In the US, farmers are paying 500% more for animal feed while Hegseth recites a Pulp Fiction prayer at the Pentagram. You literally couldn't make this up.


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: Empty Shelves - Health Ranger: https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1918359145826435577?s=20


Christof”s Initiation:

https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation


Pakistan on Fire:

https://x.com/TFMetals/status/2044824610051428700?s=20


Aus Refinery On Fire:

https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2044688421386363234?s=20


Hegseth on Venezuela:

https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/2044842046184210456?s=20


MSM Warning Slaves of Gas Crisis Incoming:

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2044773484065145222?s=20


Norwegian Oil Expert:

https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/2044726234161066221?s=20


Toilet paper factory on fire…

https://x.com/ruswar/status/2042502222261489937?s=20


Fertilizer 3x Price:

 https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2044727501608378466?s=20


Albanese PM:

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2044658358263918803?s=20


Hegseth Pulp Fiction Fake Bible Quote:

https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2044722652447674750?s=20


UK Food Supply Summer Of Shortages:

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2044683004816113867?s=20


Pope False Quote:

https://x.com/jackunheard/status/2044799486401147208?s=20


Von Der Layen speech: Mandatory Vaccines:

https://x.com/SternDrewCrypto/status/2044800905212727749?s=20


Keywords
hormuzmad maxblockade
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