The Guzzoline Chronicles: Mad Max, Empty Shelves, and the Great September Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran blockades the US blockade of the OG Iran blockade, and refineries are "spontaneously" combusting. There are about 6 weeks of jet fuel left before Europe and Australia go full Mad Max. And, while the grid blinks, the EU Queen talks mandatory vax and the UK runs Exercise Turnstone to prep for your collapse. In the US, farmers are paying 500% more for animal feed while Hegseth recites a Pulp Fiction prayer at the Pentagram. You literally couldn't make this up.
Christof”s Initiation:
https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation
TDV Free Trial: dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Empty Shelves - Health Ranger: https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1918359145826435577?s=20
Christof”s Initiation:
https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation
Pakistan on Fire:
https://x.com/TFMetals/status/2044824610051428700?s=20
Aus Refinery On Fire:
https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2044688421386363234?s=20
Hegseth on Venezuela:
https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/2044842046184210456?s=20
MSM Warning Slaves of Gas Crisis Incoming:
https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2044773484065145222?s=20
Norwegian Oil Expert:
https://x.com/Mark4XX/status/2044726234161066221?s=20
Toilet paper factory on fire…
https://x.com/ruswar/status/2042502222261489937?s=20
Fertilizer 3x Price:
https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2044727501608378466?s=20
Albanese PM:
https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2044658358263918803?s=20
Hegseth Pulp Fiction Fake Bible Quote:
https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2044722652447674750?s=20
UK Food Supply Summer Of Shortages:
https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/2044683004816113867?s=20
Pope False Quote:
https://x.com/jackunheard/status/2044799486401147208?s=20
Von Der Layen speech: Mandatory Vaccines:
https://x.com/SternDrewCrypto/status/2044800905212727749?s=20