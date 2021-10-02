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Following the Pied Piper
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40 views • October 02, 2021
The New Zealand state media, aka mainstream media were funded to the tune of $300 million in taxpayer money last year alone. Yes your tax money is being used to spread lies and misinformation to the New Zealand public.
Time to start asking yourself some hard questions Kiwis.
Time to start asking yourself some hard questions Kiwis.
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