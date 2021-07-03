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Carl Munck's 'The Code' Archaeocryptography (All Video's) Enhanced Audio/Video [02.07.2021]
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41 views • July 03, 2021
Archaeocryptography is the study of decoding a monument or structure by determining the underlying mathematical order beneath the proportions, size, and placement to find any re-occurring or unusual data in respect to that which is being studied, or within another monument or structure.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Archaeocryptography&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
THE CODE - Proofed through GPS vectors using radian mathematics using modern day technology.
The science of Archaeocryptography founded by Carl P Munck.
27 watching now Premiere in progress. Started 3 minutes ago
NorbzWorld
26.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HEHtCpeebXA
One of the first deep rabbit holes I went down that drew me to this strange world of truths, frequencies, energies, maths, and our realm.
This is also what originated my "I don't trust ANYTHING except math and nature" saying..
and my 124875 and 618432 album titles among others.
- - -
More data: (navigate on the left)
https://archive.org/details/Lesson7EarthsGeodeticsArrayOfWonder
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Source Mirror:
Carl Munck The Code (All Video's) Enhanced Audio/Video (4:56:46 min)
12,662 viewsSep 28, 2017
BLaDE BaRON - 165 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1k3LYQdKTT0
If you are interested in ancient knowledge. You should see this video. The face on Mars has a connection with the Earth Grid Matrix just like ALL ancient monumental buildings like Giza, Easter island, Stonehenge, etc etc are connected to form a grid and tell a story. This video take's about 5 hours of your time. but its worth it.
I enhanced the audio/Video. Because of the value of this information. All credits for Carl Muck.
Thumps up if you appreciate my work.
Note: If you have a video with valuable information, but the quality is poor don't hesitate to contact me. Maybe I can help. Free of charge...
---
#TheCode #CarlMunck #Archaeocryptography
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Archaeocryptography&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
THE CODE - Proofed through GPS vectors using radian mathematics using modern day technology.
The science of Archaeocryptography founded by Carl P Munck.
27 watching now Premiere in progress. Started 3 minutes ago
NorbzWorld
26.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HEHtCpeebXA
One of the first deep rabbit holes I went down that drew me to this strange world of truths, frequencies, energies, maths, and our realm.
This is also what originated my "I don't trust ANYTHING except math and nature" saying..
and my 124875 and 618432 album titles among others.
- - -
More data: (navigate on the left)
https://archive.org/details/Lesson7EarthsGeodeticsArrayOfWonder
--
Source Mirror:
Carl Munck The Code (All Video's) Enhanced Audio/Video (4:56:46 min)
12,662 viewsSep 28, 2017
BLaDE BaRON - 165 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1k3LYQdKTT0
If you are interested in ancient knowledge. You should see this video. The face on Mars has a connection with the Earth Grid Matrix just like ALL ancient monumental buildings like Giza, Easter island, Stonehenge, etc etc are connected to form a grid and tell a story. This video take's about 5 hours of your time. but its worth it.
I enhanced the audio/Video. Because of the value of this information. All credits for Carl Muck.
Thumps up if you appreciate my work.
Note: If you have a video with valuable information, but the quality is poor don't hesitate to contact me. Maybe I can help. Free of charge...
---
#TheCode #CarlMunck #Archaeocryptography
Keywords
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