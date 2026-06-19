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Is Emmanuel Macron The Biblical Man Of Sin?-NTEB-JUNE 19 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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President Donald Trump has signed an Iran ‘Peace Deal’ Memorandum Of Understanding at the Palace of Versailles, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the man I believe may very well be the biblical man of sin. And he did it in the exact same palace where Germany signed the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 surrendering to the Allies, one of the most consequential peace documents of the modern age. You can’t make this stuff up. Christian, when you see Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Iran, peace, nuclear negotiations, the Middle East, Israel, global leaders, and the Palace of Versailles all coming together in one breathtaking prophetic tableau, you had better be paying attention. Very close attention. “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;” 2 Thessalonians 2:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, for years now, we have watched Emmanuel Macron move across the world stage with the kind of globalist ambition, European authority, Roman-flavored symbolism, and diplomatic reach that grabbed our attention way back in 2017. Macron is not just another European politician. He has repeatedly positioned himself as a mediator, a unifier, a voice for Europe, and a bridge between competing world powers. And now, he just hosted Donald Trump at Versailles as Trump signed an Iran ‘peace memorandum’, whatever that actually means. Donald Trump is not the Antichrist. He does not fit the biblical profile. But Trump has been deeply connected to Middle East peace architecture since the Abraham Accords. Those accords remain, in my view, one of the most prophetically significant developments of the modern era. They may not be Daniel 9:27 in completed form, but they absolutely could be part of the platform that the Antichrist later confirms. Iran has been one of the central prophetic and geopolitical pressure points in the Middle East. A deal involving Iran, nuclear negotiations, economic relief, global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional peace is not just political news, it is prophecy come to life. Today we will attempt to plumb the depths of the man that is Emmanuel Macron, our #1 candidate for the biblical man of sin.

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