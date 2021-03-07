© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#VoteforPedro Follow No One - Guitar Solo Series EP 3- Hear the best heavy metal guitar solos ever!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 07, 2021
Hear some of the best heavy metal guitar solos ever and drop your comments for one of the best guitar players on the planet, Pedro Murino Almeida.
This is one of the guitar solos in our new series: Your Time of Dying was the track that propelled Follow No One to winning Best Rock Act at the 2019 JMA Awards.
Get with us where it matters!
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Follownoone
This is one of the guitar solos in our new series: Your Time of Dying was the track that propelled Follow No One to winning Best Rock Act at the 2019 JMA Awards.
Get with us where it matters!
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Follownoone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.