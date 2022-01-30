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Résumé de la Commission Corona 86 - avec notamment Mike Yeadon - doublé en français
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53 views • January 30, 2022
27 janvier 2022 : https://odysee.com/@orange256:b/R%C3%A9sum%C3%A986:e
@orange256 : https://odysee.com/@orange256:b
Le résumé date du 9 janvier et son contenu est toujours d'actualité.
Nota : midazolam = rivotril en France, distribué dans les EHPAD
Et cf. source en VO :
Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Corona Investigative Commitee with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5/A86b:c
et https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5
@orange256 : https://odysee.com/@orange256:b
Le résumé date du 9 janvier et son contenu est toujours d'actualité.
Nota : midazolam = rivotril en France, distribué dans les EHPAD
Et cf. source en VO :
Session 86: The Fog is Lifting - Corona Investigative Commitee with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5/A86b:c
et https://odysee.com/@Covidhoax:5
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