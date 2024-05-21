Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡Dr. David Martin: The WHO Is A Criminal Racketeering Organization ⚡
channel image
GalacticStorm
2252 Subscribers
Shop now
141 views
Published 17 hours ago

Dr. David Martin spoke at European Parliament, Strasbourg France Reveals Evidence of WHO Criminal Racketeering and Global Genocide. Sep 2023.  Dr. Martin: "WHO is a Criminal Cartel Involved in Criminal Conspiracy Resulting in Global Terrorism For The Purpose of Profiteering and Global Genocide."


Dr. David Martin at European Parliament, Stasbourg France Reveals Evidence of WHO Criminal Racketeering and Global Genocide. 


Dr. David Martin: WHO is a Criminal Cartel Involved in Criminal Conspiracy Resulting in Global Terrorism For The Purpose of Profiteering and Global Genocide.


Dr. Martin reveals COVID-19 and the COVID Vaccines to be bioweapons created for the sole purpose of profit and mass murder. 


Vaccines are a Eugenics Global Depopulation Mechanism.


The World Health Organization is a font organization for Bill Gates who funds it by 86% and is attempting to take over sovereign nations health for sinister and dark purposes.


If Nations cede their sovereignty to Bill Gates through the WHO then expect another pandemic to be declared immediately most like H5N1 Avian Influenza Bird Flu with a Bill Gates sanctioned new vaccine being pushed possibly by forced mandates.

Keywords
whonihdarpaglobal genocideeu parliamentgain of function researchdr david martin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket