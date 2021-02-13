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Reunion Roadmap 2/13/2021 – with Special Guest Nathan Harmon
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20 views • February 18, 2021
Think about your high school and college years - whether that was 40 years ago, or you're still there now. Was there, or is there, anyone who captured your attention and motivated you into a genuine, deep relationship with your Savior? Maybe it was a teacher, an evangelist, or a musician. Such a person would first have to be completely devoted to Yeshua (Jesus). After all, how could they motivate others into such a lifestyle is they didn't already genuine have a genuine relationship with Yeshua - a relationship based on a solid life experience (testimony). Now imagine such a captivating evangelist who honors Torah and has embraced his Hebraic identity as part of the covenant nation of Israel. If you can picture such a person, you have an idea what to expect in Nathan Harmon!
Nathan is our guest in these next three shows, sharing his message of hope, redemption, renewal, and identity in Messiah Yeshua. He and his family carry this message wherever they go. Is this the next step in revival? That's what we talk about in this high-energy interview!
Check out Nathan's website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
Mark Webb returns in our midrash segment to continue the conversation he and Barry Phillips began several weeks ago on Signs in the Heavens. There are a number of celestial events happening now through the spring that indicate our God is up to something important in human affairs. You can see a video version of this midrash on Remnant of Yisrael at this link: https://youtu.be/nCQicFUTET8.
We round out the show with music from some of our favorite artists: House of Aaron, and Will Spires!
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
Nathan is our guest in these next three shows, sharing his message of hope, redemption, renewal, and identity in Messiah Yeshua. He and his family carry this message wherever they go. Is this the next step in revival? That's what we talk about in this high-energy interview!
Check out Nathan's website at: https://www.nathanharmon.org/
Mark Webb returns in our midrash segment to continue the conversation he and Barry Phillips began several weeks ago on Signs in the Heavens. There are a number of celestial events happening now through the spring that indicate our God is up to something important in human affairs. You can see a video version of this midrash on Remnant of Yisrael at this link: https://youtu.be/nCQicFUTET8.
We round out the show with music from some of our favorite artists: House of Aaron, and Will Spires!
Check out all the Reunion Roadmap podcasts and other resources from B'ney Yosef North America at https://bneyyosefna.com/
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