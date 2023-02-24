UFOs, the Church and the News Narrative. Exposing the deception.

Exposing the extraterrestial deception with LA Marzulli. Why are the Churches not talking about UFOs?
More at: https://Streaming.LAMarzulli.net/
FULL SHOW. Questions with LA Marzulli #1, Oct 2022, [email protected] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPd0fSjMe0o
LA Marzulli Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@TheLAMarzulli/videos
About LA: "L.A. Marzulli is an author, filmmaker and frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts. He has penned twelve books including The Nephilim Trilogy which made the CBA best sellers list. Based on his work on the trilogy, L.A. received an honorary doctorate from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University." ~ https://lamarzulli.net/about/
