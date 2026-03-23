New Microchip: Just in Time for New Digital Currency 03/23/2026

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Today we learn that Pennsylvania is introducing legislation that would ban businesses from requiring employees to be microchipped. Pastor Stan also shares more about the Mark of the Beast and a few prophecies concerning the Mark of the Beast and the Antichrist.
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00:00Intro
04:14Future Outlook
14:29One World Government
19:03Third Angel
22:19Microchipping Requirement