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New Microchip: Just in Time for New Digital Currency 03/23/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we learn that Pennsylvania is introducing legislation that would ban businesses from requiring employees to be microchipped. Pastor Stan also shares more about the Mark of the Beast and a few prophecies concerning the Mark of the Beast and the Antichrist.

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Keywords
currencymicrochipdigitalstanprophecy clubstan johnsonin time
Chapters

00:00Intro

04:14Future Outlook

14:29One World Government

19:03Third Angel

22:19Microchipping Requirement

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