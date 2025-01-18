BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Grifter Joe’s Parting Words…
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
121 views • 3 months ago

Well, Joe Biden said his official goodbye to the nation—allegedly—in his farewell speech to the nation, which most people decided not to watch. The fact is this. Biden has been beyond a lame-duck president since the Obama machine shelved him as the Democrat candidate.

But his farewell address had some things worthy of being addressed, even if for their obvious hypocrisy and the telegraphing of his and his administration’s misdeeds.

I have edited his speech down to a few points and hurried his speech along, so if you are someone who thought Biden was a good president, no, I’m not taking him out of context. So, feel free to go about your day in your bizarre pseudo-utopian bubble.

In this first clip...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/on-grifter-joes-parting-words

Keywords
free speechcalifornianewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutionpodcasttruthusabidenmediagopmagawokeoligarchygavin newsomlos angelesdisinformationdisasterwildfireskaren bassfarewell addresslafd
