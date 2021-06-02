OLD (2021) by M. Night Shyamalan - Decoding the official trailer

OLD (2021) is a new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discovers that the secluded beach where they are vacationing is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. We decode the trailer, which includes some time-binding.The official movie poster pictures aging and dying people as the sand passing through the hourglass. Their use of the hourglass imagery establishes an official basis for the derivation of the reset of time theme because the hourglass always has to be flipped over to begin the timer.We open by introducing the significantly updated and retitled page: "Time-binding Magick in Media."We close with some readings of the scriptures.Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:Video & Audio Content on The Open ScrollFollow The Open Scroll Blog by email:Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel: