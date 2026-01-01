© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Supply Line Shutdown? Price SHOCK? Ai-BoringCurrency.
$200 BID REJECTED: The Real Panic Just Started (London Dark)
Ai-BoringCurrency. "At 9:15 AM London time, during what should be the most active hour of the global silver market, the phones stopped ringing. No bids. No asks. No quotes. LBMA lines dead. HSBC silent. Scotia Mocatta unreachable. Vault operators frozen. This is not low volume. This is a supply-line shutdown."
"FORCE MAJEURE SCENARIO:
Industrial user demands 20 million oz delivery
Exchange says: Sorry, we don't have it
Cash settlement offered instead of metal
Silver gaps up violently as reality is exposed"