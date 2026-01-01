BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LONDON Vaults EMPTY? Physical SILVER Default? Dec 29th Review. Ai-BoringCurrency.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
393 views • 2 days ago

Supply Line Shutdown? Price SHOCK? Ai-BoringCurrency.

$200 BID REJECTED: The Real Panic Just Started (London Dark)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBfie_fNESY

Ai-BoringCurrency. "At 9:15 AM London time, during what should be the most active hour of the global silver market, the phones stopped ringing. No bids. No asks. No quotes. LBMA lines dead. HSBC silent. Scotia Mocatta unreachable. Vault operators frozen. This is not low volume. This is a supply-line shutdown."

"FORCE MAJEURE SCENARIO:

Industrial user demands 20 million oz delivery

Exchange says: Sorry, we don't have it

Cash settlement offered instead of metal

Silver gaps up violently as reality is exposed"

Keywords
marketssilverfinanceprecious metalslbmasilver price
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Kevin Hughes
Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Kevin Hughes
The Health Ranger&#8217;s New Year Revolution: The ultimate guide to health, wealth and freedom

The Health Ranger’s New Year Revolution: The ultimate guide to health, wealth and freedom

Kevin Hughes
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy