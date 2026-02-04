BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 4, 2026 - Lesson 23-2026. Title: Unequal Scales and Ordered Steps
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
7 views • 2 days ago

Proverbs 20:23–24 joins two powerful truths about God’s authority over life. Dishonest weights and measures are an abomination to the Lord, revealing His deep concern for integrity in everyday dealings. At the same time, a person’s steps are ordered by the Lord, reminding us that human understanding is limited and dependent on divine direction. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how honesty reflects reverence for God, why fairness matters in small things, and how trusting the Lord’s guidance brings humility and confidence in an ordered life.

Lesson 23-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


