Date: Feb. 4, 2026 - Lesson 23-2026. Title: Unequal Scales and Ordered Steps

Proverbs 20:23–24 joins two powerful truths about God’s authority over life. Dishonest weights and measures are an abomination to the Lord, revealing His deep concern for integrity in everyday dealings. At the same time, a person’s steps are ordered by the Lord, reminding us that human understanding is limited and dependent on divine direction. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how honesty reflects reverence for God, why fairness matters in small things, and how trusting the Lord’s guidance brings humility and confidence in an ordered life.

Lesson 23-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com